Same creek, different view by ljmanning
Photo 1142

Same creek, different view

This is the same creek that was in Tuesday’s photo, just facing the other way. It’s a rather lovely horse farm that I often drive by.
For Flash of Red - toning/split toning
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023!
Corinne C
Lovely composition and tones
February 17th, 2024  
Mags
I love your rural scenes and this is no exception.
February 17th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Nice shot- I like the wintery feeling I get from this.
February 17th, 2024  
