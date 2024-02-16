Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1142
Same creek, different view
This is the same creek that was in Tuesday’s photo, just facing the other way. It’s a rather lovely horse farm that I often drive by.
For Flash of Red - toning/split toning
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1413
photos
152
followers
110
following
312% complete
View this month »
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
13th February 2024 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
rural
,
creek
,
farm
,
split-toning
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition and tones
February 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love your rural scenes and this is no exception.
February 17th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot- I like the wintery feeling I get from this.
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close