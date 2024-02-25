Sign up
Previous
Photo 1151
Accidental Gravel Art
With a different sort of negative space.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1423
photos
152
followers
110
following
315% complete
View this month »
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Latest from all albums
1145
1146
1147
1148
272
1149
1150
1151
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
25th February 2024 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good eye! Negative space doesn't have to be in one big chunk and this image is a good illustration of that.
February 26th, 2024
