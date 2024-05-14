Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1230
Ready to launch
Mr. Grosbeak was quite unsure about me, but he was equally committed to his sunflower seeds. As with many of us, the food won out.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1523
photos
157
followers
110
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th May 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
grosbeak
,
backyard-wildlife
,
rose-breasted-grosbeak
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's a looker!!
May 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close