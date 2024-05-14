Previous
Ready to launch by ljmanning
Photo 1230

Ready to launch

Mr. Grosbeak was quite unsure about me, but he was equally committed to his sunflower seeds. As with many of us, the food won out.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's a looker!!
May 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise