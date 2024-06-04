Sign up
Photo 1251
Baptisia australis
Commonly called False Indigo. The plant’s juice turns purple on exposure and is a fair substitute for true indigo in making blue dye. It is a favourite of the bumblebees. And spiders, apparently.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1548
photos
154
followers
110
following
342% complete
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd June 2024 7:52pm
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
indigo
,
baptisia
amyK
ace
Love the detail on that hint of web
June 5th, 2024
