Baptisia australis by ljmanning
Baptisia australis

Commonly called False Indigo. The plant’s juice turns purple on exposure and is a fair substitute for true indigo in making blue dye. It is a favourite of the bumblebees. And spiders, apparently.
LManning (Laura)

amyK ace
Love the detail on that hint of web
June 5th, 2024  
