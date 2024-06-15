Sign up
Photo 1262
Blue Dasher Dragonfly
A female, if I have identified it correctly.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1559
photos
155
followers
110
following
345% complete
View this month »
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th June 2024 9:49am
Tags
insect
,
dragonfly
,
blue-dasher
*lynn
ace
fantastic!
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
June 16th, 2024
