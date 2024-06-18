Previous
White Campion by ljmanning
Photo 1265

White Campion

Considered a weed by many, but I think they’re lovely. The release their scent at night, to attract moths, and it is heavenly.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
I like the look of them too, but I don't know how their scent. I will have to pay attention/try to smell some on a nighttime walk!
June 19th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice echo in the background
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise