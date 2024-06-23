Sign up
Photo 1270
Sharp Dressed Man
A Cardinal looking extra spiffy.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
14th June 2024 9:55am
Tags
bird
cardinal
northern-cardinal
Julie Ryan
So nice!
June 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Hair-raising capture! =)
June 24th, 2024
