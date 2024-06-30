Previous
Roadside Lillies by ljmanning
Roadside Lillies

A little burst of colour in the country.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby ace
Great shot, I love the way it looks with the wooden fence in the background.
July 1st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous blooms and composition!
July 1st, 2024  
amyK ace
Terrific image
July 1st, 2024  
