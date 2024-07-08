Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1285
First Monarch of the year
Finally! There have not been any in our garden until now, though we’ve seen them in our area. She adamantly refused to open her wings for me, but I think she’s beautiful anyway.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1583
photos
155
followers
111
following
352% complete
View this month »
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th July 2024 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
Jessica Eby
ace
Definitely beautiful anyway! Honestly, I'm not even sure I've seen any around yet this year.
July 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Still a beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close