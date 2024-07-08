Previous
First Monarch of the year by ljmanning
First Monarch of the year

Finally! There have not been any in our garden until now, though we’ve seen them in our area. She adamantly refused to open her wings for me, but I think she’s beautiful anyway.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby ace
Definitely beautiful anyway! Honestly, I'm not even sure I've seen any around yet this year.
July 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Still a beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2024  
