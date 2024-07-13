Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
A potpourri of windows
For the architecture challenge - windows.
I have photographed this building many times, but there is always a new angle to find.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1588
photos
154
followers
111
following
Views
5
3
1
365
SM-S901W
13th July 2024 10:55am
reflection
library
windows
architecture-7
old-post-office
Brigette
ace
Awesome reflections
July 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
All kinds of windows too! Wonderful shot.
July 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So interesting in the way it blends the older stone with the glass windows.
July 14th, 2024
