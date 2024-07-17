Previous
Cascade by ljmanning
Photo 1294

Cascade

I went down to the dam today to see the high water flow after all the rain. The river is absolutely raging over the dam - the water looks like it’s boiling. And the sound! It was quite impressive.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
WOW!
July 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It does look boiling. Lots of energy in that water.
July 18th, 2024  
