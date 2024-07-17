Sign up
Photo 1294
Cascade
I went down to the dam today to see the high water flow after all the rain. The river is absolutely raging over the dam - the water looks like it’s boiling. And the sound! It was quite impressive.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
water
,
river
,
waterfall
,
dam
Mags
ace
WOW!
July 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It does look boiling. Lots of energy in that water.
July 18th, 2024
