Sunrise Crow by ljmanning
Photo 1321

Sunrise Crow

Helpfully posing in the early morning light. Better on black, if you have the time.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby ace
He looks great silhouetted against those lovely soft colours!
August 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful minimalist shot!
August 14th, 2024  
