Welcoming Committee by ljmanning
Photo 1333

Welcoming Committee

This Daddy Long Legs, or Harvestman, was checking us out from the railing of the deck.
Fun fact - Daddy Long Legs are not spiders. They are arachnids, of the family Opiliones, so related but not closely.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
