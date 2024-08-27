Sign up
Photo 1335
Morning light
The cottage faced east, which was a gift.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1645
photos
154
followers
111
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
27th August 2024 7:21am
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
holiday
,
sunrise
,
forest
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful view! Lucky you!
September 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
September 5th, 2024
