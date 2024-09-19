Sign up
Previous
Photo 1358
The sun breaks through…
It was a drab and cloudy morning, with thick fog in many places. And then suddenly, the sun peeked out.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1668
photos
153
followers
111
following
372% complete
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th September 2024 9:21am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
cloud
,
shadows
,
fog
,
field
Mags
ace
An illuminating capture!
September 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
September 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love this minimal sky line.
September 20th, 2024
