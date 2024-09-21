Previous
Blue Jay by ljmanning
Photo 1360

Blue Jay

This is one of this year’s babies, who has just gone through his moult. He’s past the awful, bald, bobble-head stage, but doesn’t have his full feathers in yet.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Such a pretty capture!
September 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They might be loud and obnoxious but I really do find their plumage to be quite pretty. Nice shot.
September 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely closeup!
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise