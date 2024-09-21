Sign up
Previous
Photo 1360
Blue Jay
This is one of this year’s babies, who has just gone through his moult. He’s past the awful, bald, bobble-head stage, but doesn’t have his full feathers in yet.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1670
photos
153
followers
111
following
372% complete
View this month »
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st September 2024 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blue-jay
,
backyard-wildlife
Barb
ace
Such a pretty capture!
September 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They might be loud and obnoxious but I really do find their plumage to be quite pretty. Nice shot.
September 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely closeup!
September 22nd, 2024
