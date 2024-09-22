Sign up
Photo 1361
Illusion of Autumn
Fall officially arrived this morning, even though we still have July temperatures here. But happy autumn equinox nonetheless!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
seasons
,
optical-illusion
