Photo 1362
Union Station
Some of the fabulous detail in Toronto's iconic Union Station. I hit the rails today for a few days in Ottawa.
Don't forget about the architecture challenge. The theme is interiors, like this beauty. Tag your images architecture-8.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
window
,
architecture
,
union-station
