Previous
On with the show by ljmanning
Photo 1363

On with the show

Some attendees getting a bird's eye view of a performance by Indigenous dancers at the National Gallery of Canada.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the gradient rainbow of color in this image.
September 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful pov!
September 25th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture, very futuristic vibe!
September 25th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Wow! Amazing!
September 25th, 2024  
*lynn ace
awesome shot ...wow!
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise