Previous
Photo 1363
On with the show
Some attendees getting a bird's eye view of a performance by Indigenous dancers at the National Gallery of Canada.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
5
5
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th September 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
gallery
,
ottawa
,
showtime
Shutterbug
ace
I love the gradient rainbow of color in this image.
September 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful pov!
September 25th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture, very futuristic vibe!
September 25th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Wow! Amazing!
September 25th, 2024
*lynn
ace
awesome shot ...wow!
September 25th, 2024
