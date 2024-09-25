Sign up
Photo 1364
Parliament Hill
The gorgeous gothic revival buildings of the East Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa. Viewed from below, across the Rideau Canal.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1674
photos
153
followers
111
following
373% complete
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
25th September 2024 11:44am
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
parliament
,
parliament-hill
