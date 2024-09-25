Previous
Parliament Hill by ljmanning
Photo 1364

Parliament Hill

The gorgeous gothic revival buildings of the East Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa. Viewed from below, across the Rideau Canal.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

