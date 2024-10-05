Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1374
Water lily and fall reflections
Spent a lovely day meandering around the botanical gardens with my mom. Most of the flowers are done at this point in the year, but the fall colour is creeping in.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1685
photos
150
followers
111
following
376% complete
View this month »
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
Latest from all albums
1368
1369
1370
1371
311
1372
1373
1374
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th October 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
garden
,
lily
,
water-lily
,
rbg
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the flowers and the golden reflections.
October 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh lovely!
October 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
How delightful with those reflections on the water.
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close