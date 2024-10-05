Previous
Water lily and fall reflections by ljmanning
Photo 1374

Water lily and fall reflections

Spent a lovely day meandering around the botanical gardens with my mom. Most of the flowers are done at this point in the year, but the fall colour is creeping in.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the flowers and the golden reflections.
October 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh lovely!
October 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
How delightful with those reflections on the water.
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise