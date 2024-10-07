Previous
Teasel in the setting sun by ljmanning
Photo 1376

Teasel in the setting sun

A found treasure on this afternoon’s walk.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Great find and capture
October 8th, 2024  
Pretty shot with the golden bokeh in the background.
October 8th, 2024  
Great shot- love that little white sprig caught on the teasel.
October 8th, 2024  
