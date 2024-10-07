Sign up
Photo 1376
Teasel in the setting sun
A found treasure on this afternoon’s walk.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1687
photos
150
followers
111
following
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1370
1371
311
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
7th October 2024 5:27pm
sunset
autumn
rays
teasel
bkb in the city
ace
Great find and capture
October 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Pretty shot with the golden bokeh in the background.
October 8th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot- love that little white sprig caught on the teasel.
October 8th, 2024
