All the weathers

Autumn asserted itself today with vigour. We had bright sun, then a downpour, then bright sun, then a downpour, then hail (as seen here), then sun again, and wind throughout. All the weathers!
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
That was a strange day, but I would welcome some rain. Nice comp.
October 9th, 2024  
