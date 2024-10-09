Sign up
Photo 1378
October Views
I love to watch the fall colours move through the trees.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
landscape
field
autumn
forest
landscape-72
Corinne C
Beautiful layers with autumnal colors
October 10th, 2024
Mags
Lovely shot! Such a delightful sight for the eyes.
October 10th, 2024
