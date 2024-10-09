Previous
October Views by ljmanning
October Views

I love to watch the fall colours move through the trees.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Corinne C ace
Beautiful layers with autumnal colors
October 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely shot! Such a delightful sight for the eyes.
October 10th, 2024  
