Previous
Photo 1379
How to get skinny without exercise!
If only it were that simple!
We have to find our fun where we can. 😉
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1690
photos
150
followers
111
following
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th October 2024 5:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
shadows
,
just-for-fun
,
contre-jour
,
sixws-152
Mags
ace
LOL! If only! You have a long tall shadow. =)
October 11th, 2024
