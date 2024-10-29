Sign up
Previous
Photo 1398
Seeds and Silks
For the Black and White Challenge - nature in macro.
This is a seed pod (and contents) from our Butterfly Weed, or Asclepias tuberosa.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1717
photos
151
followers
101
following
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th October 2024 12:32pm
Tags
garden
,
seed
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
silk
,
butterfly-weed
,
bw-93
Mags
ace
You captured some wonderful textures.
October 30th, 2024
