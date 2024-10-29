Previous
Seeds and Silks by ljmanning
Photo 1398

Seeds and Silks

For the Black and White Challenge - nature in macro.
This is a seed pod (and contents) from our Butterfly Weed, or Asclepias tuberosa.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You captured some wonderful textures.
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise