The Golden Path by ljmanning
Photo 1399

The Golden Path

Can’t beat an autumn walk in the woods.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Paula Fontanini
Glorious image Laura! I can hear the leaves crunching underfoot as I look at it! FAV!!!
October 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug
Wow! Beautiful path.I love all the autumn color.
October 31st, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous with the carpet of leaves
October 31st, 2024  
