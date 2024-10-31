Sign up
Photo 1400
Photo 1400
Photobombed
Skeleton’s big scary entrance foiled by mischievous dog. Happy Halloween all!
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1395
1396
318
1397
319
1398
1399
1400
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st October 2024 2:49pm
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
,
decor
Joanne Diochon
ace
I don't think he spoils it. He makes it look even bigger and scarier.
November 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I think Joanne is right, the dog adds scale.It looks hugely scary then.
November 1st, 2024
