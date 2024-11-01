Previous
Prepping for the lunch rush by ljmanning
Photo 1401

Prepping for the lunch rush

A peek inside the new bistro in town.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags
Lovely capture! Let us know what the food is like. =)
November 2nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Looks intriguing. I think you need to go and try it to let us know what it is like.
November 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
Cool shot, lots going on!
November 2nd, 2024  
