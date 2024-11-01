Sign up
Photo 1401
Prepping for the lunch rush
A peek inside the new bistro in town.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st November 2024 11:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
reflections
,
restaurant
,
servers
,
street-117
Mags
Lovely capture! Let us know what the food is like. =)
November 2nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
Looks intriguing. I think you need to go and try it to let us know what it is like.
November 2nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
Cool shot, lots going on!
November 2nd, 2024
