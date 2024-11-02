Previous
Out of Business by ljmanning
Photo 1402

Out of Business

The one-time home of the Peter Hay Knife Company. It has sat empty for many years, had a fire, had squatters, and no doubt houses a range of urban wildlife. The building still has a lot of character though.
2nd November 2024

LManning (Laura)

Peter Dulis ace
Lots of character
November 3rd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, it does and it photographs beautifully in black and white. I hope someone sees its potential some day.
November 3rd, 2024  
william wooderson ace
Agree with Ann above. I would hope it is put to use again! I can't really tell from the photo but I imagine it is quite spacious inside?
November 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
So sad, but made for a lovely photo op.
November 3rd, 2024  
