Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1402
Out of Business
The one-time home of the Peter Hay Knife Company. It has sat empty for many years, had a fire, had squatters, and no doubt houses a range of urban wildlife. The building still has a lot of character though.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1721
photos
151
followers
101
following
384% complete
View this month »
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Latest from all albums
318
1397
319
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st November 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
black-white
,
peter-hay
Peter Dulis
ace
Lots of character
November 3rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, it does and it photographs beautifully in black and white. I hope someone sees its potential some day.
November 3rd, 2024
william wooderson
ace
Agree with Ann above. I would hope it is put to use again! I can't really tell from the photo but I imagine it is quite spacious inside?
November 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
So sad, but made for a lovely photo op.
November 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close