Nature’s art by ljmanning
Photo 1404

Nature’s art

For day 1 of One Week Only. Today’s theme is Rule of Odds. (Yes, I found them like that. 😁)
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

Mags
A very nice composition with the fallen leaves.
November 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Lovely collection!
November 5th, 2024  
Chris Cook
Well spotted.
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful capture of the season
November 5th, 2024  
