Photo 1404
Nature’s art
For day 1 of One Week Only. Today’s theme is Rule of Odds. (Yes, I found them like that. 😁)
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
4
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1723
photos
151
followers
101
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Latest from all albums
319
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
4th November 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
odds
,
owo-7
Mags
ace
A very nice composition with the fallen leaves.
November 5th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely collection!
November 5th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Well spotted.
November 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture of the season
November 5th, 2024
