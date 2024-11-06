Previous
Rearview by ljmanning
Photo 1406

Rearview

Dipping back a few weeks for this image. I thought it worked well for today’s One Week Only prompt of Window. Looking through a window, at a window…
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
That's amazing! Love the reflections!
November 7th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
It's funny, I told my husband this was what I wanted to do for a Window shot, but then I couldn't find a scene I liked! You did a great job with it though!
November 7th, 2024  
KWind ace
An excellent shot! I like it in B&W!
November 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Kudos! Great capture!
November 7th, 2024  
summerfield ace
i was in a car today and i thought of a shot like this. but with the glorious sky reflection, you win! aces!
November 7th, 2024  
