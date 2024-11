This morning I found myself with some unexpected alone time, so I went off to the woods. The birds were very accommodating, and will be clogging my posts for the next several days!I have wanted to get a good capture of a Pileated Woodpecker for ages. Finally, I had some success. They are so huge, and frankly pterodactyl-like.For those unfamiliar with the reference, Woody Woodpecker was an old children’s cartoon. https://youtu.be/-QmOoEM41M4?si=TElcIjzJQvbs3Xtl