Previous
Flying high by ljmanning
Photo 1415

Flying high

Not only the woodpeckers were cooperative yesterday. I encountered a large group of Sandhill Cranes - likely twenty or so - and they obligingly did a fly by, albeit in smaller groups. They are massing up as they get ready to migrate.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Glorious shot!
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise