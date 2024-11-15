Sign up
Previous
Photo 1415
Flying high
Not only the woodpeckers were cooperative yesterday. I encountered a large group of Sandhill Cranes - likely twenty or so - and they obligingly did a fly by, albeit in smaller groups. They are massing up as they get ready to migrate.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1737
photos
151
followers
101
following
387% complete
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
321
1415
322
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th November 2024 9:21am
Tags
birds
,
morning
,
cranes
,
bird-in-flight
,
sandhill-cranes
Mags
ace
Glorious shot!
November 16th, 2024
