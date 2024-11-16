Sign up
Photo 1416
Flaps deployed for takeoff
An American Tree Sparrow prepares to lift off.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th November 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
takeoff
,
tree-sparrow
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful sense of movement
November 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
That’s an amazing photo!
November 17th, 2024
