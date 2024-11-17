Sign up
Previous
Photo 1417
Slowly dissolving…
… and being claimed by the forest. And the local youth, evidently.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Tags
decay
,
graffiti
,
rust
,
truck
,
abandoned
Mags
ace
Ooo! A surface to paint on. =) Great find and capture/
November 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The "secret" hideout that everyone knows about! Good shot!
November 18th, 2024
