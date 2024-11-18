Previous
Standing guard by ljmanning
Standing guard

Actually, I’m pretty sure it was just waiting for the other one to finish and get out of the way. But this sounds more noble.
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Very pretty capture!
November 19th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And he certainly looks noble- until they start squawking! Nice shot.
November 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
NIce. They are good looking, which means we tend to attribute noble motives to them.
November 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
November 19th, 2024  
