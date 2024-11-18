Sign up
Previous
Photo 1418
Standing guard
Actually, I’m pretty sure it was just waiting for the other one to finish and get out of the way. But this sounds more noble.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
4
2
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bird
,
blue-jay
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Very pretty capture!
November 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And he certainly looks noble- until they start squawking! Nice shot.
November 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
NIce. They are good looking, which means we tend to attribute noble motives to them.
November 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
November 19th, 2024
