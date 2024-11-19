Previous
A Change in the Weather by ljmanning
Photo 1419

You know what they say about morning skies…
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Gorgeous! We have our first snow forecasted for Thursday, won’t amount to much.
November 20th, 2024  
From this it looks like a big change is coming your way! (Probably my way too. )
November 20th, 2024  
Beautiful red sky!
November 20th, 2024  
Gorgeous sky and silhouettes!
November 20th, 2024  
I love the intricate tangled web of limbs silhouetted against the red sky. Gorgeous capture!
November 20th, 2024  
