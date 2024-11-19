Sign up
Photo 1419
A Change in the Weather
You know what they say about morning skies…
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th November 2024 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sunrise
,
forest
,
silhouettes
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! We have our first snow forecasted for Thursday, won’t amount to much.
November 20th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
From this it looks like a big change is coming your way! (Probably my way too. )
November 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful red sky!
November 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous sky and silhouettes!
November 20th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
I love the intricate tangled web of limbs silhouetted against the red sky. Gorgeous capture!
November 20th, 2024
