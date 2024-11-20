Previous
November on the river by ljmanning
November on the river

It was a grey foggy morning, which became a flat grey day. Now it’s chucking down rain, with thunder and lightning no less. A very November sort of day.
20th November 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Beautiful autumn scenery and reflections.
November 21st, 2024  
Nice and clear and good reflections . By the time I drove home tonight we were wrapped in heavy mist which made for a tense drive.
November 21st, 2024  
Beauitful late November day...at least you still have some color! Lovely reflections and contrast at the water's edge!
November 21st, 2024  
