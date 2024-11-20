Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1420
November on the river
It was a grey foggy morning, which became a flat grey day. Now it’s chucking down rain, with thunder and lightning no less. A very November sort of day.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1743
photos
151
followers
101
following
389% complete
View this month »
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
Latest from all albums
1415
322
323
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
20th November 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
autumn
,
shoreline
,
speed-river
Mags
ace
Beautiful autumn scenery and reflections.
November 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice and clear and good reflections . By the time I drove home tonight we were wrapped in heavy mist which made for a tense drive.
November 21st, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beauitful late November day...at least you still have some color! Lovely reflections and contrast at the water's edge!
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close