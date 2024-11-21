Sign up
Photo 1421
Caught
A leaf from our neighbour’s Japanese Maple caught in the frost on the hood of my car this morning. Better on black, if you have the time.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
leaf
maple
chilly
frost
Walks @ 7
ace
Dynamic and wonderful
November 22nd, 2024
amyK
ace
Great sparkly image
November 22nd, 2024
