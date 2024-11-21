Previous
Caught by ljmanning
Photo 1421

Caught

A leaf from our neighbour’s Japanese Maple caught in the frost on the hood of my car this morning. Better on black, if you have the time.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Dynamic and wonderful
November 22nd, 2024  
amyK ace
Great sparkly image
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact