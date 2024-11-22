Sign up
Photo 1422
Downy Woodpecker
A little female, deciding which shell to investigate next.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1745
photos
152
followers
101
following
389% complete
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Corinne C
ace
Great close up
November 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a sweet capture!
November 23rd, 2024
