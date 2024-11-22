Previous
Downy Woodpecker by ljmanning
Photo 1422

Downy Woodpecker

A little female, deciding which shell to investigate next.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Corinne C ace
Great close up
November 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a sweet capture!
November 23rd, 2024  
