Photo 1424
The Leaf Collectors
My two great-nephews, my great-niece, and my sister-in-law forging ahead on a family walk today. Little Sloane was determined to find the best leaves to decorate the table.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th November 2024 12:06pm
family
autumn
trail
forest
toronto
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love how they are enveloped in the colors of Fall. Great shot!
November 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beautiful path to walk through autumn.
November 25th, 2024
