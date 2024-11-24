Previous
The Leaf Collectors by ljmanning
The Leaf Collectors

My two great-nephews, my great-niece, and my sister-in-law forging ahead on a family walk today. Little Sloane was determined to find the best leaves to decorate the table.
LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
@ljmanning
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love how they are enveloped in the colors of Fall. Great shot!
November 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful path to walk through autumn.
November 25th, 2024  
