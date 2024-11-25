Sign up
Filigree
I love the dried heads of hydrangeas.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
autumn
shrub
dried
hydrangea
Pat
Me too Laura, like little petal skeletons.
This is a lovely capture of the dried heads, the colours are so good.
November 26th, 2024
This is a lovely capture of the dried heads, the colours are so good.