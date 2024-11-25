Previous
Filigree by ljmanning
Photo 1425

Filigree

I love the dried heads of hydrangeas.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
Me too Laura, like little petal skeletons.
This is a lovely capture of the dried heads, the colours are so good.
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact