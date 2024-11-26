Previous
A fresh coat of paint by ljmanning
Photo 1426

A fresh coat of paint

The bright red colour of these barns caught my eye, as it was an otherwise dull and flat day. Had a bit of a play after.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Beautiful painterly look and scene.
November 27th, 2024  
Lovely pastoral composition
November 27th, 2024  
