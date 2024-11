Train Coming!

When I was very small, one of my favourite books was a little picture book called “Train Coming!”. It told the story of Joe the train, and how all the farm people and farm animals waited for Joe to pass by every day. The language is very rhythmic and sounds rather like a train clattering down the track. I thought of that book for the first time in years when I took this photo. (Yes, I still have the book. 😁)

“This is a train whose name is Joe.

Listen! Hear his whistle blow?

Oooooh! Ooooooh!”