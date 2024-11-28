Sign up
Previous
Photo 1428
The Pier
Had a lovely, though breezy, meander around the lakefront today.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
3
3
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss
1751
photos
152
followers
101
following
391% complete
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Views 6
6
Comments 3
3
Fav's 3
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th November 2024 2:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lake
,
pier
,
black-white
,
burlington
,
brant-st-pier
Mags
Beautiful b&w scene.
November 29th, 2024
Bucktree
Fabulous b&w shot with leading lines and a beautiful cloud blanket.
November 29th, 2024
Barb
Marvelous b&w!
November 29th, 2024
