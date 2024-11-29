Sign up
Previous
Photo 1429
Icy season is back
Just in time for the holidays.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1752
photos
152
followers
101
following
391% complete
View this month »
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
29th November 2024 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
wood
,
abstract-84
Mags
ace
Magical capture! I love those ice crystals.
November 30th, 2024
close