Previous
Photo 1430
Snowbird
Not the winters in Florida kind! This Dark-eyed Junco was none too pleased about a snow squall combined with an empty feeder. One of those things was remedied shortly thereafter.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
5
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1753
photos
152
followers
101
following
391% complete
View this month »
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th November 2024 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
junco
,
dark-eyed-junco
,
backyard-wildlife
,
ndoa29
Mags
ace
What a lovely composition. The perfect Christmas card.
December 1st, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
In my twitching days ( chasing around after rare birds ), I went to see one of these that had made it all the way to the UK.
December 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
December 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful capture.
December 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh divine
December 1st, 2024
