Snowbird by ljmanning
Snowbird

Not the winters in Florida kind! This Dark-eyed Junco was none too pleased about a snow squall combined with an empty feeder. One of those things was remedied shortly thereafter.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
What a lovely composition. The perfect Christmas card.
December 1st, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
In my twitching days ( chasing around after rare birds ), I went to see one of these that had made it all the way to the UK.
December 1st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
December 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful capture.
December 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh divine
December 1st, 2024  
