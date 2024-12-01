Sign up
Photo 1431
Beacon
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect. Welcome December.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
snow
,
winter
,
storm
,
streetlight
Mags
ace
What a wonderful weather capture. Stay warm and dry!
December 2nd, 2024
