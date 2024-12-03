Sign up
Photo 1433
Those are snow clouds
And they’re headed our way. A big dump tomorrow, if the forecasters are to be believed.
3rd December 2024
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1757
photos
152
followers
101
following
2
365
SM-S901W
3rd December 2024 1:14pm
winter
clouds
field
farm
gate
